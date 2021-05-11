Is Taylor Kinney leaving Chicago Fire at the end of season nine? Here’s everything we know The actor has played Kelly Severide since 2012

Taylor Kinney has been keeping television fans entertained as Kelly Severide on hit NBC drama Chicago Fire for nearly ten years now.

But could viewers soon be saying their goodbyes to him? The actor, who has been with the show since its launch in 2012, could potentially be leaving at the end of season nine if the latest rumours are to be believed. Find out everything you need to know about Taylor's future on the show here…

WATCH: Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays on NBC

Speculation about the 39-year-old actor's future on the show began this week, following claims that he has reportedly not renewed his contract, which is set to expire at the end of Chicago Fire's current season.

According to Deadline, Taylor last renewed his contract in April 2019. At the time, he only signed on for another two years, taking him up to the end of the season nine. At the moment, it's not publically known whether he has entered into contract negotiations for season ten and beyond or whether he wants to walk away.

Equally, if he is to leave at the end of the current season, it's not known how his exit will be written into the show. Like previous stars, he could simply leave Firehouse 51 - leaving the door open for his return - or be killed off.

Given that showrunner Derek Haas has promised a dramatic season finale, it seems like fans should perhaps prepare themselves for the worst. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he shared that the final episode of the series that will air on Wednesday 19 May will have "one of these gigantic last 10 minutes that drive our audience crazy."

Asked whether the episode will include a life-or-death cliffhanger with potentially not everyone getting out of alive, he teased: "Maybe... There's going to be a lot going on."

Meanwhile, viewers are also worried about Jesse Spencer’s future on the show, amid his character’s concerning storyline. The former Neighbours actor who stars as Lieutenant Matt Casey has faced some debilitating health issues this season, leading many fans to believe the show is setting up for his exit. A recent episode saw Matt undergo an MRI scan, with Sylvie Brett, played by Kara Killmer, at his side.

Chicago Fire - and its sister shows, Chicago PD and Chicago Med - is notorious for keeping its cast exits under wraps and has never been afraid to write out lead characters over the years. Previous shocking exits include Charlie Barnett, Lucifer star Lauren German and most recently Adriyan Rae, who joined the cast as newbie paramedic Gianna Mackey for just nine episodes this season before being written out.

HELLO! has reached out to a spokesperson for NBC for comment on Taylor's future on the show.

