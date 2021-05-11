Stephen King show Lisey's Story has released trailer - and it looks terrifying Starring Julianne Moore and Clive Owen? Sign us up!

Stephen King is known for being the master of horror, and his latest novel adaptation, Lisey's Story, has released the first trailer - and we think it might be up there as one of his best ones yet.

Starring Julianne Moore, Clive Owen and Dane DeHaan, the story follows a widow who is pursued by fans desperate for her late author husband's final works. The official synopsis reads: "Lisey's Story is a deeply personal, pensive thriller that follows Lisey Landon two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon. A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind."

Lisey's Story looks terrifying - check out the trailer

The original novel was inspired by Stephen's personal experience. After a stay in hospital, during which his wife redecorated his study, he returned home to find his stuff packed away in boxes, realising that one day someone will be sorting out all of his papers after his death. Of course, we hope the crazed fans are entirely fictitious!

The eight-episode Apple Original series will premiere globally on Friday June 4 - so mark it on your calendars!

