The Crown series five to recreate this famous Princess Diana moment The Netflix drama is hugely popular

The Crown is set to recreate a very famous moment in the royal life of the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Netflix show, which returned for its fourth season at the end of 2020, is reportedly set to include the well-known BBC Panorama interview of 1995 in which Diana famously stated: "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."

MORE: The Crown fan spots Princess Diana mistake that went unnoticed in season four

According to Insider, biographer Andrew Morton, who penned the best-selling book Diana: Her True Story, is a consultant on the Netflix series and revealed that the moment Diana addressed the affair between Prince Charles and Camilla will feature in the upcoming episodes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Crown's Emma Corrin reacts to Prince Harry's response to The Crown

While Emma Corrin took on the role of the late royal for season four of The Crown, Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki will be playing Diana in series five and six – the final two instalments in the Netflix show.

The actress, who is known for her acting credits in The Great Gatsby and The Night Manager, said of her upcoming part in the royal drama: "Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one."

MORE: 7 great shows and films to watch if you love The Crown

MORE: Netflix's The Crown responds to reports that they are struggling to cast Prince Andrew

The BBC Panorama interview will appear in series five of The Crown

There is no confirmed air date yet for series five but, according to Variety, filming is scheduled to commence in June 2021, with a release due at some point in 2022.

Elizabeth isn't the only new face to join the cast. Many other famous names have been announced in recent times. Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies will not be reprising their role as the Queen and Prince Philip.

Elizabeth Debicki will play the late Princess of Wales

Instead, the award-winning stars will make way for Harry Potter actress Imelda Staunton, who will play Her Majesty, and The Two Popes actor Jonathan Pryce as the late Duke of Edinburgh. Also joining is Lesley Manville, who will play Princess Margaret, while The Wire star Dominic West will portray Prince Charles.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.