Fox has cancelled popular crime drama, Prodigal Son, after just two seasons. According to Entertainment Weekly, the show, which stars Michael Sheen and Tom Payne, will not return for a third instalment – and fans are both baffled and devastated by the news.

Taking to social media, many expressed their confusion that "low ratings" could be the reason for its cancellation. One person clarified on Twitter: "The streaming views were actually very good for Prodigal Son.

"There was a drop post COVID, but it's been that way for all shows. I really believe if we make our voices heard we can save Prodigal Son and get it picked up by a streaming service. #SaveProdigalSon."

WATCH: Prodigal Son cancelled after two seasons

Another was equally frustrated, tweeting: "Fox is making a huge mistake!!! They always cancel the good ones! I love #ProdigalSon!!! #SaveProdigalSon."

Meanwhile, a third was convinced that the show would be a success on a streaming platform: "So #ProdigalSon would be great on Netflix or HBO Max. I'm talking #You levels good when it went from Lifetime to Netflix - if it hits a streamer. I need somebody to get on this right now. FOX always plays me like this. It's fun, unique, has an excellent cast. Come. ON."

Tom Payne and Michael Sheen in Prodigal Son

Prodigal Son stars Michael Sheen as infamous serial killer, Dr Martin Whitley, while The Walking Dead star Tom Payne plays his son, Malcolm Bright. The drama series will conclude later this month after the airing of season two's finale.

Tom has since spoken out on the cancellation news, writing on Twitter: "What a trip. Playing Malcolm has been a joy and a privilege. The best cast on network TV and the most unique show around. We did it in style. Love to everyone who enjoyed it all along with us. And check out the last two eps! THEY ARE AMAZING."

