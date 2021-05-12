Viewers full of praise for 'powerful' two-part drama Three Families The BBC series looks at the issue of abortion in Northern Ireland

For the past couple of nights, BBC One's new hard-hitting series Three Families has kept us glued to the sofa.

The two-part drama, starring Sinéad Keenan and Colin Morgan, centres on strict anti-termination laws in Northern Ireland and while it proved to be a difficult watch for audiences at home, many have praised the series for its 'powerful' performances and storyline.

WATCH: Three Families is available to watch on BBC iPlayer

Taking to Twitter after the second and final episode aired on Tuesday, one person wrote: "Powerful, heartbreaking stuff, beautifully executed by all. Reminding us every woman should have the right to choose."

A second person said: "I really loved #ThreeFamilies on@BBCiPlayer. Really important watch and stunning acting. Sinead Keenan gets me every time. Colin Morgan so lovely in it too along with the entire cast," while a third called it "one of the best dramas" they had ever seen.

What did you think of the BBC drama?

Many brave viewers were also inspired to share their own experiences of miscarriage and abortion in light of the issues the drama brought up.

"I've had multiple miscarriages of very wanted pregnancies, yet I would fight every step of the way to allow ALL women the right to have safe abortions, regardless of their circumstances," one such viewer shared, adding: "Three Families had me in tears tonight. Very powerful drama."

The series followed three families affected by strict anti-abortion laws in Northern Ireland

Did you watch the show? The official synopsis from the BBC reads: "Northern Ireland, 2013. A mother is forced to question her own beliefs when her teenage daughter reveals she is pregnant. Intent only on protecting her child, Theresa makes a hard choice.

"But as word starts to get out, she discovers that she could face a prison sentence for breaking one of Northern Ireland's most controversial laws.

"Young newlyweds Hannah and Jonathan are devastated when they learn that their much-wanted baby will not survive the pregnancy. In their grief, the couple speak to their doctor about their options, only to realise how limited their choices are."

