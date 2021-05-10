Fans left sobbing after 'shocking' storyline in Call the Midwife episode four The latest episode was an emotional watch

Call the Midwife often receives high praise for its ability to handle important, and often heartbreaking, storylines with sensitivity – and Sunday evening's episode was no different.

Episode four of the tenth series centred on World Cup fever in mid-1960s Britain, but there was also particular focus on an upsetting situation that came to Dr Turner and Nurse Crane's attention.

Michael, a 17-year-old boy, was seeking help with his sexuality in a time where homosexuality was a crime. Viewers were quick to praise the episode for its ability to shine a light on the issues surrounding the law in Britain during that particular time period.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Call the Midwife returns for series ten

One person summed it up on Twitter: "Last night's episode of #CallTheMidwife was truly amazing. The putting together of the excitement round the World Cup, working through issues around homosexuality and conversion therapy pre change in the law in 1967 and new pupil midwives was very moving, shocking and great drama."

Another fan said: "Once again this week's @CallTheMidwife1 has reduced to me a sobbing mess, thank you for tackling the abhorrent practice that is conversion therapy and even more so at a time when we are fighting to have it abolished. I truly commend you on a fantastic episode #CallTheMidwife."

Did you watch episode four of Call the Midwife?

Many others agreed, with a third tweeting: "Though the series is set in the 1960s, #CallTheMidwife always brings such prevalent issues onto our screens in such a beautiful way; the writers do not get enough credit, and nor to the vast amount of incredible talents that are a part of telling such important stories. Wow."

A fourth simply said: "A wonderfully poignant episode! Accept everyone for who they are, and hold onto them. Love is love! #CallTheMidwife."

Elsewhere in the episode, Nonnatus House was introduced to some new faces joining the midwifery gang and one in particular, Nancy Corrigan, made quite the impression.

The new face is played by Megan Cusack, who happens to be the niece of acting legend Jeremy Irons and Sinead Cusack. Viewers may recognise Sinead from her appearance in the 2016 Christmas special of Call the Midwife.

