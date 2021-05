Chicago Fire, This Is Us, and American Idol: What shows have the networks renewed or canceled? It's hard to know which of your favorites are renewed, cancelled or waiting in purgatory.

To make things easier, below are the shows across the five TV networks - Fox, NBC, ABC, CBS and The CW - and everything we know about what's happening for fall 2021.

Some shows - like Chicago Fire and New Amsterdam - have been renewed for several years, with the One Chicago franchise running until at least 2020, and the 'Dam Fam gifted the same for the hit medical show.

Others - like the wonderfully weird 9-1-1 - are still up in the air.

ABC

20/20: TBC



America's Funniest Home Videos: Renewed for Season 32



American Housewife: Canceled



American Idol: Renewed for Season 5



A Million Little Things: Renewed for Season 4



The Bachelor: TBC



The Bachelorette: Renewed for Seasons 17 and 18



Bachelor in Paradise: Renewed for Season 7



Big Sky: Renewed for Season 2



black-ish: Renewed for eighth and final season



Call Your Mother: Canceled

Call Your Mother was canceled after one season

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Renewed for Season 2



The Chase: Renewed for Season 2



The Conners: Renewed for Season 4



Dancing with the Stars: Renewed for Season 30



For Life: Canceled



The Goldbergs: Renewed for Season 9



The Good Doctor: Renewed for Season 5



Grey's Anatomy: Renewed for Season 18



Holey Moley: Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4



Home Economics: Renewed for Season 2



The Hustler: Renewed for Season 2



mixed-ish: Canceled



Rebel: Canceled



The Rookie: Renewed for Season 4



Shark Tank: Renewed for Season 13



Station 19: Renewed for Season 5



Supermarket Sweep: Renewed for Season 2



Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: TBC

CBS

Love Island will return for a third summer

All Rise: Canceled



The Amazing Race: TBC



B Positive: Renewed for Season 2



Big Brother: Renewed for Season 23



Blood & Treasure: Renewed for Season 2



Blue Bloods: Renewed for Season 12



Bob Hearts Abishola: Renewed for Season 3



Bull: Renewed for Season 6



Clarice: Moving to Paramount+



The Equalizer: Renewed for Season 2



Evil: Renewed for Season 2



FBI: Renewed for Season 4



FBI: Most Wanted: Renewed for Season 3



Love Island: Renewed for Season 3



MacGyver: Canceled



Magnum P.I.: Renewed for Season 4



Mom: Canceled



NCIS: Renewed for Season 19



NCIS: Los Angeles: Renewed for Season 13



NCIS: New Orleans: Canceled



The Neighborhood: Renewed for Season 4



Survivor: Renewed for Season 41



S.W.A.T.: Renewed for Season 5



SEAL Team: Moving to Paramount+



Tough as Nails: Renewed through Season 4



Undercover Boss: TBC



The Unicorn: Canceled



United States of Al: Renewed for Season 2



Young Sheldon: Renewed through Season 7

THE CW

Kung Fu has been renewed for a second season

All American: Renewed for Season 4



Batwoman: Renewed for Season 3



Black Lightning: Canceled



Burden of Truth: Renewed for Season 4



Charmed: Renewed for Season 4



DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Renewed for Season 7



DC's Stargirl: Renewed for Season 3



Dynasty: Renewed for Season 5



The Flash: Renewed for Season 8



In the Dark: Renewed for Season 4



Katy Keene: Canceled



Kung Fu: Renewed for Season 2



Legacies: Renewed for Season 4



Nancy Drew: Renewed for Season 3



The Outpost: Renewed for Season 4



Pandora: TBC



The Republic of Sarah: TBC



Riverdale: Renewed for Season 6



Roswell, New Mexico: Renewed for Season 4



Supergirl: Canceled



Superman & Lois: Renewed for Season 2



Walker: Renewed for Season 2

Fox

9-1-1 will be back for a fifth year

9-1-1: Renewed for season 5

9-1-1: Lone Star: Renewed for season 3

Beat Shazam: Renewed for Season 4



Bob's Burgers: Renewed through Season 13



Call Me Kat: Renewed for Season 2



Duncanville: Renewed for Season 3



Family Guy: Renewed through Season 20



Filthy Rich: Canceled



The Great North: Renewed for Season 2



Hell's Kitchen: Renewed through Season 20



I Can See Your Voice: Renewed for Season 2



Last Man Standing: Canceled



Lego Masters: Renewed for Season 2



The Masked Dancer: TBC



The Masked Singer: TBC



MasterChef: Renewed for Season 11



MasterChef Junior: Renewed for Season 8



Mental Samurai: Renewed for Season 2



The Moodys: TBC



Next: Canceled



Prodigal Son: Canceled



The Resident: Renewed for season 5



The Simpsons: Renewed through Season 34



So You Think You Can Dance: TBC

NBC

Zoey's Playlist remains up in the air

America's Got Talent: Renewed for Season 16



American Ninja Warrior: Renewed for Season 13



The Blacklist: Renewed for Season 9



Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Renewed for eighth and final season



Chicago Fire: Renewed through Season 11



Chicago Med: Renewed through Season 8



Chicago P.D.: Renewed through Season 10



Debris: TBC



Good Girls: TBC



Kenan: Renewed for Season 2



Law & Order: Organized Crime: Renewed for Season 2



Law & Order: SVU: Renewed through Season 24



A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Canceled



Manifest: BC



Mr. Mayor: Renewed for Season 2



New Amsterdam: Renewed through Season 5



Saturday Night Live: TBC



Songland: TBC



This Is Us: Canceled



The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon: Renewed for five years



The Voice: Renewed for Season 21



The Wall: TBC



Weakest Link: Renewed for Season 2



Young Rock: Renewed for Season 2



Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: TBC

