Disappointing news for Chicago Fire's Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide Wednesday's episode of NBC show is going to be a big one

Chicago Fire fans - and specifically Stellaride fans - get ready, as we're sorry to say that everyone's favourite firefighting couple, played by Miranda Rae Mayo and Taylor Kinney, are in for a rocky ride for the rest of season nine.

MORE: Chicago Fire fans teased with major 'epiphany' between Casey and Brett

Speaking to TV Line, showrunner Derek Haas revealed that in the remaining two episodes of season nine, "there are going to be some major events happening in their lives [that are] not all sunshine and roses".

But rather than problems between the couple, it will be "external circumstances" that cause them issues. While the showrunner's comments are cryptic, the trailer for next Wednesday's episode certainly seems to suggest that Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd have a few challenges coming their way. Check it out below...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Boden delivers disappointing news for Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide

The 30-second video shows Battalion Chief Wallace Boden deliver some disappointing news to Kelly now that Stella has passed her lieutenant's exam.

MORE: One Chicago stars Yaya DaCosta and Torrey DeVitto to exit Chicago Med after six years

"I want to talk to you about Kidd's future," Boden says in the clip. "There are no spots at 51, she will have to go elsewhere." Kelly looks crestfallen and later can then be seen telling fellow firefighter Matt Casey, played by Jesse Spencer, that he's not sure marriage is the "right move" for the couple right now.

Fans of the NBC drama have been sent into a tailspin about whether season nine could be Taylor's last. Speculation about the 39-year-old actor's future on the show began this week after it came to light that his contract is set to expire very soon.

Will Stella have to leave Firehouse 51?

According to Deadline, Taylor last renewed his contract in April 2019, and at the time, he only signed on for another two years, taking him up to the end of the show's current season. So could the "major event" teased be his untimely death?

MORE: Is Taylor Kinney leaving Chicago Fire at the end of season nine? Here’s everything we know

The showrunner has already told viewers to expect a dramatic season finale. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, he shared that the final episode, which will air on Wednesday 19 May, will have "one of these gigantic last ten minutes that drive our audience crazy".

Asked whether the episode will include a life-or-death cliffhanger with potentially not everyone getting out alive, he teased: "Maybe... There's going to be a lot going on."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.