Sad news for Kyra Sedgwick after actress hints at surprising personal struggle Call Your Mother ran for one season

Kyra Sedgwick's ABC comedy Call Your Mother has been cancelled after one season.

Taking to social media to share the news, the actress told fans that they had been "so wonderful" to watch the show but that next Wednesday's episode would be the last.

"Before it goes out there in the world I want my fans to be the first to know that next Wednesday will be the last episode of Call Your Mother," she tweeted.

"You guys have been so wonderful to tune in every week, or every other week or every two weeks! The rollout was nuts!"

The show followed Kyra's character Jean, an empty-nester mom whose children now live thousands of miles away.

Deciding to reinsert herself into their lives, Jean and her children realize they needed each other more than they thought.

Kyra, herself a mom-of-two, recently shared with fans that she struggled with time management, recommending a book for all artists.

She captioned a post on Instagram: "Calling all artists!! Check out this amazing book for inspiration and Managing your time, your art and ALL THE FEELERS!" and followed it up with a string of celebratory and shocked face emojis.

Kyra certainly has a lot to juggle, what with her hectic work schedule and keeping her long-lived marriage firmly on track.

Kyra and Kevin have been married for four decades

Despite her angst over divvying up her time properly, she makes her relationship with Kevin Bacon a priority.

The couple - who got together after working on set of the PBS version of Lanford Wilson play Lemon Sky - have two grown children together, son Travis, 31, and daughter, Sosie, 28.

She's opened up about their amazing relationship in the past and told The Post: "Honestly, we just got lucky, there's no secret, we just got so lucky when we were so young."

