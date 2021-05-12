One Chicago star Yaya DaCosta to exit Chicago Med after six years Chicago Med star Yaya DaCosta will leave the show after the upcoming finale

Chicago Med star Yaya DaCosta will reportedly leave the show after the upcoming finale.

The actress, who has been on the spin-off since its inception in 2015, has landed a new role on upcoming Fox drama series Our Kind of People, Variety reports.

The Chicago franchise airs on NBC, and launched in 2012 with Chicago Fire. Chicago P.D. came next and the series' now also includes Chicago Med.

Yaya was one of the first cast members on the show and made appearances in both Fire and P.D before Med.

The series follow the professional and private lives of the firefighters, police officers, emergency medical personnel, and legal professionals who serve the city of Chicago.

Chicago Fire stars Taylor Kinney and former Neighbours star Jesse Spencer, while Beghe and Jesse Lee Soffer appear in P.D.

The show has been running for six seasons

Yaya plays nurse April Sexton, who was introduced as an old high school friend of Chicago Fire's Kelly Severide (played by Taylor Kinney.)

Our Kind Of People is set in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold for the rich Black elite.

Yaya will play single mom Angela Vaughn who sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary hair care line that highlights the natural beauty of Black women.

However, she soon discovers a dark secret about her mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake the community.

Yaya recently took to Instagram to tease a new project, revealing she had "been working on a lil sumn sumn with my day one hairstylist" Chioma Nkwodimmah Valcourt.

