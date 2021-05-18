Who will replace Zoe Ball on Strictly's It Takes Two? The presenter revealed on Monday she was leaving the BBC show

Strictly Come Dancing's spin-off show It Takes Two is a solid staple of Strictly season, so it's no wonder many fans were saddened to hear that Zoe Ball has decided to wave goodbye to the BBC show after ten years.

MORE: Strictly star shocks fans with surprise exit after ten years: 'I will miss you all'

The Radio DJ and broadcaster said on Monday that she was "waltzing" away from the show to try "new challenges" – but who will be her replacement?

In 2019, it was announced that Rylan Clark-Neal would be co-presenting the show alongside Zoe to interview the professional dancers and their celebrity partners, as well as revealing backstage gossip and welcoming famous guests.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Zoe Ball set to leave It Takes Two after ten years

With this in mind, it seems likely that Rylan could take the reins from Zoe as permanent host. In addition, bookies such as Ladbrokes have made him the favourite to take over.

Other celebrity names such as Gethin Jones (who regularly appears on It Takes Two) and GMB's Ranvir Singh, who competed in the BBC competition last year alongside Giovanni Pernice, have been tipped as potential contenders to present the tea-time show.

Or could it be Strictly favourite Anton Du Beke? The King of Ballroom himself left the dancefloor temporarily last season to fill in for Motsi Mabuse on the judging panel while she self-isolated – a role which he admitted he "loved". Could presenting be next? We're looking forward to finding out.

HELLO! has reached out to the BBC for comment.

MORE: Rylan Clark-Neal replaced by Sara Cox in last-minute Eurovision presenter change

MORE: Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville looks unrecognisable following incredible weight loss

Zoe shared the news on Instagram

Meanwhile, Zoe broke the sad news on Monday evening that she was leaving the show. Posting on her Instagram, the DJ shared a number of images alongside her fellow Strictly stars. She wrote: "Dance lovers, after 10 joyous years I am waltzing away from It Takes Two.

"As a massive @bbcstrictly fan I have loved spending my autumn teatimes with the celebrity dancers, the gorgeous & awesome pro dancers, the judges, my girl Vicky Gill, Rylan, Gethin & of course my main man Ian Waite. Time now for some new cha cha challenges.

"I will continue to support the Strictly family on the Breakfast Show & can’t wait to watch the Class Of 2021 from my sofa. Huge love & grateful thanks to Tess & Claude & the whole Strictly clan, the ITT fans, my Glam Squad, Eve Winstanley, Alex McLeod, the BBC2 gang, & of course the best telly crew ever. I will miss you all immensely. As Iveta would say 'Friends for the life'."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.