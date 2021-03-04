Strictly's Oti Mabuse shares exciting news - and fans react

Strictly Come Dancing champion Oti Mabuse has confirmed some exciting news with her fans!

The professional dancer is joining The Masked Singer judging panel and is also set to tell her life story through music on BBC Radio 2.

Bringing a wealth of dance expertise to the panel, Oti will be taking up a seat alongside Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall as they all watch closely to see who knows their sashays from their pliés. Hosting this most unusual of dance parties will be Joel Dommett.

The new format will feature 12 celebrities stepping onto the dancefloor to take on character alter egos as they trip the light fantastic in a bid to wow the panel and confuse with their moves. Clue packages will accompany every Masked Dancer to help the panel and at home detectives crack the case of who the famous faces behind the masks are.

Of the new role, Oti said: "I'm so thrilled and honoured to be joining the panel on The Masked Dancer. I'm a huge fan of The Masked Singer and I loved the US Masked Dancer so I just can't wait to start on this show. As a dancer I will be watching the dancers intently looking for clues - it’s going to be so much fun!!!"

Elsewhere for her role on BBC Radio 2, the 30-year-old will team up with Line Of Duty actress Vicky McClure, where they will become part of the station's new spring season. "New month, new adventures," Oti said on Instagram on Wednesday.

Last year, the TV star became the first dancer to win Strictly for the second time in a row, so she will no doubt bring some glitz and glamour to the show. As well as presenting on Steph's Packed Lunch and BBC Morning Live, Oti has also appeared on the judging panel for The Greatest Dancer alongside Matthew Morrison and Cheryl.

Oti is a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing

Her Strictly friends were quick to congratulate the star, with Diane Buswell writing: "Go on Mabuse." Karen Hauer remarked: "Get it [raised hands emoji]." Alexandra Burke added: "Yes Sis!" Alison Hammond also stated: "Yes Queen!!"

One fan commented: "Go on sis!! You’re unstoppable!" Another post read: "I love to see you win in all ways!! Keep representing & being an amazing role model for women but especially black women/girls." One follower enquired: "Exciting!!! Does this mean you will be incorporating some of our beautiful South African music in your show?" To which, Oti replied: "You knowwwwwwwwww it."

The happy news comes shortly after Oti opened up about social media trolling and the impact it can have, particularly on women. Speaking on Tuesday's instalment of Steph's Packed Lunch, the pro dancer described how difficult her sister, Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse, found dealing with online trolls.

"She did find it hard, she was like, 'I need to step away because I don't actually see these people, so it can’t really be real,'" she said. "Shirley was getting it even worse and they both had to kind of learn, 'I don't need to respond, it’s not the real life and I'm good at my job’. They both needed to learn that. But my mum was there, she was like, 'You're not going to say this to my daughter…'"

Oti also revealed that her mum is in Strictly fan groups. She said: "My mum is in all of the Strictly groups and she replies and we're like, 'Mum stop it.' And she says, 'How would you feel if someone was talking like that about your daughter?'"

