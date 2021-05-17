Hanna Fillingham
Strictly star Zoe Ball shocked fans after announcing a surprise exit after ten years. The TV host presents It Takes Two on BBC2
Strictly Come Dancing fans were left surprised on Monday evening following the news that a much-loved member of the show was leaving.
After ten years, It Takes Two host Zoe Ball announced in a statement that she would be "waltzing away" from the popular BBC2 show.
Alongside a group photo of herself with members of the Strictly gang, the mother-of-two wrote: "Dance lovers, after 10 joyous years I am waltzing away from It Takes Two.
"As a massive @bbcstrictly fan I have loved spending my Autumn teatimes with the celebrity dancers, the gorgeous & awesome pro dancers, the judges, my girl Vicky Gill, Rylan, Gethin & of course my main man Ian Waite.
"Time now for some new cha cha challenges.
"I will continue to support the Strictly family on the Breakfast Show & can’t wait to watch the Class Of 2021 from my sofa.
Zoe Ball revealed she was leaving It Takes Two
"Huge love & grateful thanks to Tess & Claude & the whole Strictly clan, the ITT fans, my Glam Squad, Eve Winstanley, Alex McLeod, the BBC2 gang, & of course the best telly crew ever.
"I will miss you all immensely. As Iveta would say “Friends for the life".
Former Strictly pro Kevin Clifton was one of the first to react, writing: "It Takes Two was always my favourite bit. I loved chatting and bein silly with u on the sofa.
"Thank you for being so kind , generous and supportive with all of us. You’re the best."
Zoe has hosted It Takes Two for ten years
Janette Manrara added: "Oh @zoetheball!! I looked forward to our chats on that couch more then any other part of the week!
"You really are a diamond of a human being and deserve all of the wonderful things that are coming your way! Although you’ll be missed, it’s not “goodbye”, it’s more of a “see ya around"! Love you!"
Stacey Dooley replied: "My god. A legend is leaving the building. The kindest woman in tele. We love you Zoeee."
Gorka Marquez commented: "We're gonna miss you so much," while Gaby Roslin responded with a series of kissing emojis and love heart emojis.
