He's been labelled the dark horse throughout the competition, and now actor and comedian Bill Bailey has made it to the Strictly Come Dancing final alongside professional partner Oti Mabuse.

But the Black Books actor recently opened up about his feelings towards some assumptions that he would be the "joke" act of the show, and admitted that often feelings of self-consciousness can creep in for men his age.

Speaking to HELLO! and other press ahead of this weekend's grand finale, Bill said: "I think blokes sometimes feel a bit self-conscious, especially blokes at my age.

"We feel a bit like 'Oh I'm going to be called the Dad dancer' you know, but I think me showing that I can get out there and look a little bit more than just shuffling, then why not?"

The comedian continued, responding to the idea that he was an "inspiration" for other people his age wanting to pursue dancing. "I sincerely hope so, if that is the result of me being on the show, then that's wonderful," he said.

Bill has proved hugely popular on the show

Bill also opened up about the physical challenge he has faced during the competition. He told reporters: "I try and stay reasonably fit anyway, I wasn't going into it without any fitness - but it's nothing like the intensity of dance training, but enough. It is extremely tough, and I have nothing but respect for dancers and the work they put in."

The Hot Fuzz star is appearing alongside pro-partner Oti Mabuse in the hope of bagging the coveted glitterball trophy. The couple will be performing three dances during the show including their show dance, their couple's choice routine to Rapper's Delight and their high-scoring quickstep.

Joining Bill in the race to the final is EastEnders star Maisie Smith and her partner Gorka Marquez; singer HRVY and Janette Manrara and Made in Chelsea personality Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer.

