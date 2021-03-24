Strictly Come Dancing's 2021 professional dancers confirmed

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals have been confirmed for the upcoming 2021 series!

Although we still have a few months to wait to find out the celebrity contestants and who will be partnered with who, the BBC has revealed that pro favourites including Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice and Oti Mabuse will all be back for the much anticipated new show. Keep reading for the full line up...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oti Mabuse won for Strictly a second consecutive year in 2020

Aljaž Škorjanec

Aljaž clinched the prize with Liverpudlian model and TV presenter Abbey Clancy during the first all-female final in Strictly history back in 2013. Could 2021 be the year he wins again?

Amy Dowden

New to the Strictly family in 2017, Amy made history by being the first-ever Welsh professional to enter the Ballroom. She may be a long way from her hometown of Caerphilly, but that hasn't stopped her from setting her sights high.

Anton Du Beke

Anton will become the show's longest-serving pro when he returns for series 19 later this year. Over the years, he's partnered with the likes of Laila Rouass, Patsy Palmer, Jan Ravens, Jerry Hall, Judy Murray and Gillian Taylforth.

Dianne Buswell

Dianne found love on the show after partnering with YouTuber Joe Sugg in 2018, but could this be the year she takes home the Glitterball Trophy?

MORE: Dianne Buswell breaks silence after sharing sad news with Joe Sugg

Giovanni Pernice

With five years of Strictly under his belt, Italian pro Giovanni is now a firm favourite with the public and fellow dancers alike.

Gorka Marquez

Gorka has danced in two finals over the years, but has yet to to take home the Glitterball trophy.

Graziano Di Prima

Graziano is one of the newer members of the Strictly family, having joined the show in 2018. While last year he didn't partner up with a celeb contestant, we'd love to see more of him on the dance floor this year.

Janette Manrara

In 2020 Janette reached her first final, partnered with singer HRVY. Could she do it again this year?

Johannes Radebe

Johannes is no stranger to Glitterball glory, having reached the final of Strictly Come Dancing South Africa twice. Does he have what it takes to make it all the way to the final again this year?

Karen Hauer

Karen has made it all the way to the final several times now, the most recent being alongside Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing. Could she repeat her success in 2021?

Katya Jones

Katya made history in the 2020 series as one half of Strictly Come Dancing's first-ever same-sex couple with professional boxer, Nicola Adams but sadly didn't get very far before having to withdraw. Here's hoping Katya's luck is back on track for 2021!

Luba Mushtuk

We'd love to see more of Luba on the show, after only making it as far as week 3 with US football player Jason Bell in last year's competition.

Nadiya Bychkova

Nadiya joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 and her first year, made it to the Quarter-Final with her celebrity partner Davood Ghadami. Could she do it again this year?

Nancy Xu

One of the show's newest recruits, Nancy, has yet to be partnered with a celeb dancer, but we'd love to see her strutting her stuff on the dance floor. Here's hoping 2021 is the year she makes her full debut.

Neil Jones

Neil has been a Strictly professional since 2016, dancing in the series' group numbers and Christmas Specials. In 2019 he partnered with footballer Alex Scott and managed to reach week 11. Could 2021 be the year Neil goes all the way in the competition? Let's wait and see!

Oti Mabuse

Despite the rumours of her exit, Oti is confirmed to be returning for the new season. The 36-year-old became the first professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing to win the trophy for two consecutive years with last year's win with comedian Bill Bailey.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.