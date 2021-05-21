Meet Antiques Road Trip's youngest-ever expert Tim Medhurst

Viewers have been enjoying the latest episode of BBC One's Antiques Road Trip, which features Tim Medhurst setting off with new co-host Irita Marriot to find rare and amazing treasures to take to auction.

At 29 years old, Tim is the youngest antiques expert in the show's history. Want to more about him? Keep reading...

Who is Tim Medhurst?

Tim Medhurst is an antiques dealer and television presenter from Dorset, England. He has been a much-loved member of the Antiques Road Trip team for a number of years and has also appeared on the celebrity version of the show.

His area of expertise is coins and antiquities and he buys and sells them through his own business, Timothy Medhurst Coins and Antiquities.

His passion for antiques started at a young age after his grandmother showed him a Victorian Crown coin she kept in a little music box. Tim was just nine years old at the time but says he was hooked immediately and knew he wanted to pursue a career where he could be surrounded by antiquities.

Before joining Antiques Road Trip, he worked for two leading auction houses for almost ten years and built up a reputation as an expert in the field before he was tapped by BBC to join the much-loved daytime show.

What has Tim Medhurst said about Antiques Road Trip?

Tim became a part of the BBC One daytime show in 2018, joining the likes of David Harper, Phil Serrell and Christina Trevanion on the team of antique experts.

Speaking about the role, he told The Sun: "It's quite amazing really, I feel very honoured to be able to whizz around the country buying antiques as it's my favourite thing to do," adding: "It is quite nice to be on the show and put over a young person's perspective on antiques."

Tim joined Antiques Road Trip in 2018

However, he admitted that there can be frustrating moments viewers don't always see onscreen. "You sometimes find things that are out of your budget, that's the worst thing," he said. "If you've got a small amount of money left and you find something quite amazing but you don't have enough left to buy it, that's the most gutting thing."

Is Tim Mendhurst married?

Tim prefers to keep his private life out of the spotlight so not much is known about his dating history. It's unclear if he is currently in a relationship, but for those hoping to get a glimpse into his personal life, you can follow him on Instagram at @timothymedhurst.

Although he does mostly post about his work as a coin dealer and consultant, it will be the first place to find out any information about his life away from the cameras.

