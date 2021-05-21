Chicago Fire star Miranda Rae Mayo teases 'big cliffhanger' finale Chicago Fire fans will be left 'dying' for more

Chicago Fire fans know to expect major cliffhangers at the end of each finale, but star Miranda Rae Mayo has teased that the upcoming season nine ending will leave fans "dying" for more.

"It wouldn't be Chicago Fire if we don't end with a cliffhanger, so it is… it is… it's very big!" the actress, who plays Stella Kidd, shared with HELLO!.

"It's very big and I send my prayers to all the fans," she added, recommending that fans "have some ashwagandha ready, or something that will ease their nervous system."

"Have a glass of wine, a nice bath ready, y'all are going to be needing it," Miranda insisted.

As for how it compares to past finales, Miranda shared that it was "absolutely comparable to what we do every season which is to leave fans dying [for the next season]".

Showrunners have promised things will get crazy

The recent season has seen Captain Matthew Casey grow closer with paramedic Sylvie Brett, and firefighter Kidd prepare to take her lieutenant's exam while forging a relationship with old friend Kelly Severide.

But it sounds like - as always - fans shouldn't get too complacent, as showrunners Derek Haas has already revealed that the episode, which will air on Wednesday 26 May, will have "one of these gigantic last 10 minutes that drive our audience crazy".

Whose life will hang in the balance?

"I definitely enjoy building up to what feels like a giant ending to each season that makes audiences - because you know they have nothing until October - so you've got to have them thinking about it all summer long and yes, I do take pleasure in that."

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he shared: "We kept our powder dry and are firing all the cannons at the end of the season.

"So these last two episodes are just going to be 'bang, bang, bang, bang'."

One Chicago airs on NBC Wednesdays from 8/7c.

