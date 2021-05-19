Chicago Fire sneak peek: Casey supports Severide as he reveals marriage concerns

Bad news Chicago Fire fans - things may not be quite as happy in Stellaride land as we hoped.

With firefighters Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd happily living together, Severide had plans to drop one knee and propose.

But he may now be reconsidering. In this sneak peek from TV Line, Kidd leaves the apartment they share with Matt Casey, and Severide is quick to confide.

WATCH: Chicago Fire sneak peek: Severide reconsiders marriage

"I have been rethinking things… this marriage idea? Maybe it's not the best move," he tells his friend.

"I am talking about something she said when we first got together, she wanted to lay it all out there and said, 'I’ll never do it again because I don’t ever want to be in a situation where I can’t just leave.'"

"That was a long time ago," argues Casey but Severide isn't too sure.

Casey tries to support Severide

Kidd, played by Miranda Rae Mayo, is one of the major characters, and has become a fan favourite after becoming romantically involved with Severide.

But showrunner Derek Haas recently revealed that there will be "a major Stellaride event right near the end of the season".

Earlier in season nine, the two - played by Taylor Kinney and Miranda - spoke of going away together to the cabin.

Speaking to TVLine, Derek baited fans with a simple: "We haven’t been to the cabin in a while, have we? Hmmm."

Is there a happy ever after for the two?

The pair were revealed to have met years prior at the training academy - when Severide tried to woo her without realizing she was married - but when the firefighter joins Firehouse 51 they keep their past friendship a secret.

However, as time passes, they become good friends and Kidd moves in with Severide.

Over the seasons, their chemistry has become undeniable and as of season nine they are dating - with fans hoping for a possible engagement sooner rather than later.

One Chicago airs on NBC Wednesdays from 8/7c.

