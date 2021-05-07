Chicago Fire bosses tease 'crazy' final 10-minutes as season 9 wraps

Chicago Fire fans are in for one heck of a treat as showrunners have promised a "crazy" and "gigantic" final 10 minutes to season nine.

The recent season has seen Captain Matthew Casey grow closer with paramedic Sylvie Brett, and firefighter Stella Kidd prepare to take her lieutenant's exam while forging a relationship with old friend Kelly Severide.

But it sounds like - as always - fans shouldn't get too complacent, as boss Derek Haas has promised "one of these gigantic last 10 minutes that drive our audience crazy."

Things are about to blow up for house 51

"I definitely enjoy building up to what feels like a giant ending to each season that makes audiences -- because you know they have nothing until October -- so you've got to have them thinking about it all summer long and yes, I do take pleasure in that."

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he shared that it's the final two episodes of the season that are "big" - the penultimate episode of season nine will air on 12 May.

"We kept our powder dry and are firing all the cannons at the end of the season. So these last two episodes are just going to be 'bang, bang, bang, bang'," he said.

Derek Haas has promised a major finale

Wednesday 5 May's episode saw Stella, played by Miranda Rae Mayo, face her most hectic day on the job in an episode centred entirely around her last shift before her lieutenant's test.

Speaking to TV Line, Miranda shared that fans will see Stella "really getting vulnerable, and we watch it in real time."

"I don't think this is a strength of hers. I think that's one of the reasons she and Severide work so well is because she knows how to compartmentalize her emotions."

Will Kelly and Stella get more serious?

Meanwhile, Haas recently revealed that there will be "a major" moment between Stella and Kelly this season.

In a previous season nine episode, the two spoke of going away together to the cabin, and Derek has baited fans, saying: "We haven't been to the cabin in a while, have we? Hmmm."

One Chicago airs on NBC Wednesdays from 8/7c.

