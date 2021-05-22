Who is Poppy Okotcha? Meet The Great Garden Revolution expert here The star is a fresh face on Channel 4

As summer approaches, more and more of us are heading into our gardens and outdoor spaces to truly appreciate nature and all it has to offer, so it's no wonder that the gardening programmes have soared in popularity, particularly among the younger generation.

MORE: Who are the experts on The Great Garden Revolution?

And now, Channel 4 is adding its new show to the host of many great gardening programmes. The Great Garden Revolution sees three experts provide their top-notch skills to turn any garden from drab to fab. Meet one of the new faces, Poppy Okotcha, below...

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Great Garden Revolution - official trailer

Poppy is a horticulture expert and former model who has knowledge of nature and sustainable living in abundance. The presenter has built up quite the fan base on Instagram thanks to her gorgeous garden shots and top tips for transforming your plants and outside space and foraging your own food in order to be kinder to the planet.

She was born in London but grew up in Johannesburg, South Africa, before returning to the UK in her teenage years. As a model, she had huge success working with brands such as Vivienne Westwood, Zara and Chloe. In recent years, she moved away from the Big Smoke and now resides in Devon with her partner, Toby.

Before joining the Channel 4 show alongside fellow experts Joel Bird and Bruce Kenneth, Poppy was no stranger to TV. Earlier on in her career she made a number of appearances on Gardeners' World alongside national treasure, Monty Don, and is also a regular contributor to the Royal Horticultural Society podcast.

MORE: Endeavour: why the ITV drama made this major change ahead of new series

MORE: 69 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week

Poppy is a new expert on the Channel 4 show

Prior to her debut on the Channel 4 programme earlier this month, she explained on her Instagram how she wanted to use her platform to create space and raise awareness on social causes she's passionate about.

She wrote: "I hope, as a mixed race young woman, by occupying a visible space in growing & sustainability I am challenging the system, setting a precedent, opening the door to people who may never have considered this world was for them.

Poppy often shows off stunning pictures on her Instagram

"I wish I'd turned the telly onto a young black female gardener with natural hair when I was 14. A gardener who used her body for its strength and stood for helping to change the world. I hope that through this show the story of how we can reconnect with the land and all its inhabitants will reach many homes."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.