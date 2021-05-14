The Great British Bake Off star gives update on new series - and fans will be thrilled Are you missing the show?

Good news, Great British Bake Off fans - the new series of the beloved baking competition will soon be underway, meaning that the countdown until it lands on screens is officially on!

Matt Lucas appeared on ITV's Lorraine on Friday morning to discuss the new series of the show, confirming that he, along with judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, will soon be back in the iconic Bake Off tent.

"We're starting [filming] very soon," he revealed.

Matt Lucas spoofs Boris Johnson in hilarious Bake Off opener

"Like last year we're going into a bubble. All self-isolating and getting tested and then we're going into Covid-free bubble, so we can all taste each other's bakes and there can be handshakes and all sorts."

He also revealed that the hopeful bakers competing in this year's competition have now been selected, and they look like a promising bunch. "I've seen the video clips of all the new bakers and there's some brilliant ones in there," he said.

However, fans still have a while to wait until they can catch the new series. The show typically films in the summer months before landing on screens at the end of August or the beginning of September.

The new series of The Great British Bake Off will begin filming soon

But there is good news for those who have been missing Noel Fielding in recent times, as it appears that he will be back co-hosting the new series after missing out on the celebrity and Christmas specials.

Speaking about Noel, Matt gushed: "I just have fun and I love working with Noel. He's so funny. We've both been in double acts – we're used to being in that dynamic. So when we write together we understand the rhythms to go, 'Oh actually, I've thought of this joke, but you have it'. Noel is really generous like that. He comes up with very funny things for me to say."

Noel Fielding has been on paternity leave and not appeared in recent specials

Noel has been enjoying some well-deserved time off after he became a father for the second time last year. The Mighty Boosh star and his partner Lliana Bird welcomed a daughter named Iggy back in October 2020. The couple, who have been together since 2010, are also parents to a 2-year-old girl named Dali.

