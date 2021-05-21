Endeavour: why the ITV drama made this major change ahead of new series Are you looking forward to season eight?

It's been over a year since Endeavour was on our screens and viewers are patiently awaiting the next instalment. After the pandemic delayed series eight, many will be thrilled to learn that the show is back in production and is due for a late 2021 release.

MORE: 7 things you didn't know about Endeavour

But avid fans might be curious to know whether the new season will implement the same major change that occurred in the previous season – airing only three episodes rather than its usual four.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Series seven of Endeavour aired in 2020

Prior to series seven's arrival at the beginning of 2020, it was announced that the mystery drama had shortened its run and many were left wondering why. At the time, ITV confirmed the programme would be taking on a more serialised tone and forming an "interconnecting story."

Endeavour's creator, Russell Lewis, also said of the trio of episodes: "The narrative design of series [seven] gives us the opportunity to deliver a particularly distinctive story shape.

"Though each film can be enjoyed as a standalone – we have approached Endeavour 1970 as three panels of a triptych, or – in musical terms – a grand opera that unfolds across three acts. Whether it wears the mask of comedy or tragedy remains to be seen." It's been reported that series eight will also consist of three episodes.

MORE: Endeavour season eight: everything we know about return of show

MORE: Endeavour star Shaun Evans looks unrecognisable in first-ever on-screen role

Season eight is in production

Meanwhile, there's yet to be any news on the future beyond series eight of Endeavour – which acts as a prequel to the Inspector Morse drama – however, Russell has stated in the past that he will be sure to wrap the story up before the John Thaw years began.

He told the Mirror in 2020: "I'll do it for as long as they want me to, but I do know how it ends. We wouldn't want to get to the point where you can see the join. I think we'll bow out long before that."

MORE: Endeavour shares first snap of Shaun Evans from season eight

Are you looking forward to the new episodes?

Shaun Evans, who plays the titular character, also opened up about the show's final arc. "This is our story and we shouldn't be staying at the party too long. It's difficult because it's like planning your own funeral," he told the Radio Times.

"Why would I not want to be earning this money? Why would I not want to be hanging out with these people who I love? But you have to be strict. We shouldn't be milking it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.