The real reason Ant Middleton was axed from SAS: Who Dares Wins

SAS: Who Dares Wins returns on Sunday night and viewers might be a little perplexed that Ant Middleton is back, despite officially leave the show earlier this year.

But it turns out the series was filmed last year, before Ant was axed from the show. But why exactly did former soldier Ant leave the series and what has he said? Find out here...

Ant made a series of controversial comments in 2020 which ultimately led the channel to distance itself from the TV star. He issued apologies after seemingly likening the Black Lives Matter movement to the English Defence League, and also came under fire after posting a video telling fans to "get out there" during the coronavirus pandemic.

In February, Channel 4 cut all ties with the instructor, saying that Ant "will not be taking part" in any future of its projects.

A statement from the broadcaster read: "Following a number of discussions Channel 4 and Minnow Films have had with him in relation to his personal conduct, it has become clear that our views and values are not aligned and we will not be working with him again."

Shortly after, the 40-year-old spoke out himself. Taking to Instagram and Twitter, he revealed more about the circumstances around his exit. "After 5 incredible years I've decided it's time to move on from SAS: Who Dares Wins UK," he told his followers.

"Big respect to my fellow DS – it's been a journey I'll never forget. Thanks to everyone that took part and made the show what it is. Really excited about the future and what's coming this year."

Ant broke his silence on social media

He then replied to the tweet with a follow-up that simply read: "Stay positive."

A number of Ant's famous fans flocked to Twitter to offer their support. "Great run mate - congrats," former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan said. "Have loved every minute @antmiddleton," Ben Shephard added. "We'll miss watching you on the show but will look forward to what's coming next!"

Olly Murs wrote: "Gutted – SAS won’t be the same without ya!" And Wayne Bridge commented: "Good luck for what's next geez not that you need. Loved the show from day one you will be missed."

