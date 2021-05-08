Who are the experts on The Great Garden Revolution? Meet the experts of the new Channel 4 show…

It's no secret that gardening shows are pretty popular. From the likes of Gardeners' World to Garden Rescue, with Alan Titchmarsh's Love Your Garden in between, there's many a show to choose from that provide plenty of outdoor tips and inspiration.

MORE: Garden Rescue's Charlie Dimmock looked so different at start of her TV career

And now Channel 4 are adding to the gardening programme roster with their new addition, The Great Garden Revolution, which began earlier this month.

The series boasts three new experts to get acquainted with as they lend their horticultural skills to transform a new garden in each episode. Before this weekend's episode, here's a little bit about each expert…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Garden shows such as BBC's Garden Rescue are hugely popular

The Great Garden Revolution: who is Joel Bird?

Joel is a designer and presenter and viewers may recognise him from his work on BBC Two's Your Garden Made Perfect. As well as being a talented horticulturist, he's an artist and musician and also authored the books The Table Maker and The Book of Shed.

Joel Bird is an artist and garden designer

The Great Garden Revolution: who is Poppy Okotcha?

Poppy, a former model, has built up quite the fan base on Instagram thanks to her gorgeous garden shots and top tips for transforming your plants and outside space. Poppy is also no stranger to TV as she's made a number of appearances on Gardeners' World alongside national treasure, Monty Don, and is also a regular contributor to the Royal Horticultural Society podcast.

Poppy is keen to use her platform on the show wisely. She said on Instagram: "I hope, as a mixed race young woman, by occupying a visible space in growing & sustainability I am challenging the system, setting a precedent, opening the door to people who may never have considered this world was for them.

"I wish I'd turned the telly onto a young black female gardener with natural hair when I was 14. A gardener who used her body for its strength and stood for helping to change the world. I hope that through this show the story of how we can reconnect with the land and all its inhabitants will reach many homes."

MORE: Channel 4 cancels The Circle after three series

MORE: Sanditon's Theo James makes surprise announcement - and fans are devastated

Poppy Okotcha is a former model and garden expert

The Great Garden Revolution: who is Bruce Kenneth?

Bruce Kenneth might be familiar to some viewers thanks to his time on BBC's upcycling show Money For Nothing and on Channel 4's Mend it For Money. The craftsman, who hails from New Jersey, will be lending his woodworking skills and expertise to the show.

Bruce Kenneth on Channel 4's The Garden Revolution

What is The Great Garden Revolution?

The synopsis for the new show reads: "Each episode comes from a different domestic garden around the UK where a team of experts will harness their expertise to transform that week's garden.

"Along the way they'll give viewers a variety of tips, builds and ideas they can put into action straight away, with the team also encouraging viewers to send pictures and videos of their efforts into the show, to be featured in the following week's episode.

"The Great Garden Revolution also features a celebrity guest each week who will show off their own garden and demonstrate their bespoke hacks."

When is The Great Garden Revolution on TV?

The Great Garden Revolution continues on Saturday 8 May at 8pm on Channel 4. Catch the series so far on All 4.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.