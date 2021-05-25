Netflix's Master of None: viewers are saying the same thing about season three Aziz Ansari steps back as Dev in season three

Master of None has returned for a third season on Netflix. The show, which was created by Aziz Ansari, this time focuses on the character of Denise instead of Dev - but what are viewers making of the third instalment?

MORE: Is new Netflix film Army of the Dead worth watching?

Taking to Twitter, plenty of fans were full of praise for the show, with one writing: "I need every indie filmmaker to watch season three of #MasterofNone on Netflix. I am looking at the locked shots, one location, and 'empty' scenes thinking about how many film 'experts' would rip this to shreds. The lesson here is to ignore them and MAKE WHAT YOU WANT TO MAKE. Wow."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Master of None season three trailer

Another added: "The first episode to S3 #MasterOfNone is absolutely breathtaking. Beautiful and sweet and funny and completely and utterly shattering." A third person joked: "Oh so this season of #MasterofNone is just gonna be emotionally devastating? Cool cool."

However, some viewers were disappointed, with one writing: "The 3rd season of Master of None isn't even about Dev. The guy only makes a cameo appearance. I got all excited for nothing. I have absolutely no interest in Denise's marriage. This one is a definite skip."

Have you been enjoying season three?

Another added: "Man, this is disappointing. I was super excited for a new season and saw it wasn’t going to revolve around Aziz, but I was hoping he’d still be in it a lot."

MORE: Netflix star calls cancellation of beloved show a 'betrayal'

MORE: Bridgerton star reveals why she wasn't surprised by Regé-Jean Page's exit

The synopsis for the third series reads: "Master of None returns with a new season that chronicles the relationship of Denise and her partner Alicia. Directed by series co-creator and Emmy winner Aziz Ansari, and scripted by Ansari and Lena Waithe, this new season is a modern love story that intimately illustrates the ups and downs of marriage, struggles with fertility, and personal growth both together and apart.

"Fleeting romantic highs meet crushing personal losses while existential questions of love and living are raised. Co-created by Ansari and Emmy Award winner Alan Yang, season three delivers an evolution of the series that remains tethered to previous seasons while breaking new storytelling ground of its own."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.