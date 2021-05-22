Is new Netflix film Army of the Dead worth watching? See what viewers have been saying about the film here...

Zack Snyder's new film Army of the Dead has already taken the top spot as Netflix's number one trending film, despite only landing on the streaming site on Friday.

The film takes place in a post-zombie outbreak world that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world and sees a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

But is the blockbuster featuring Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista worth the watch? Find out what viewers have been saying here...

WATCH: See the trailer for new zombie heist movie Army of the Dead

Taking to Twitter, many viewers were full of praise for the film. One wrote: "#ArmyOfTheDead is a re-invention of what the zombie horror sub-genre can be. Filled with surprise twists, heartfelt moments, ZOMBIE TIGER, and of course those sweet Snyder visuals, Zack Snyder has proven once again why his films are unlike anything else. I can't wait for more!"

Another said: "Saw #ArmyOfTheDead and my god. It's fantastic. The opening montage, the characters, the story. It's simultaneously my favorite zombie flick and my favorite heist movie. I keep thinking about it. Do yourself a favor and catch it!"

The film stars Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista

However, others were left disappointed by the film. "I was really looking forward to #ArmyOfTheDead, so it gives me no pleasure to report that it's rubbish. Pig-ugly to look at, catastrophically overlong and lacking in any emotional stakes," one viewer harshly wrote.

Someone else criticised the film for another reason: "The director's insistence of blurring everything in the background of every shot is really, really annoying."

Our verdict? If zombie flicks are your thing, definitely check it out - but be prepared. The film comes in at just under two and half hours long, meaning you might find your interest waning around the halfway mark. It has to be said, it's worth seeing the film through to the end for the terrifying tiger zombie.

