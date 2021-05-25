Army of the Dead creator reveals whether there will be sequel Have you watched the Netflix film?

Army of the Dead on Netflix has been a big hit with fans since it landed on Friday night so it's no wonder that many are wondering if there will be more zombie content on the way.

It turns out that the film's universe is returning for a prequel and a spin-off, so there's definitely more zombie-heist action on the way. But what about a sequel?

WATCH: Army of the Dead - Netflix brand new zombie film

The movie's creator, Zack Snyder (also responsible for other zombie hit, Dawn of the Dead), has revealed that he and co-creator Shay Hatten have big plans for Army of the Dead 2. He told Polygon: "Shay and I know exactly what happens next, and it's insane."

The filmmaker also revealed to Esquire that he would make a sequel "in a second". "If there was ever a desire for another Army movie, I'm knocking on wood," he told the publication. "I'd make it in a second. What we have planned is too crazy."

Netflix is yet to confirm that a sequel is on their schedule, but with Zack's plans and the film's popularity in mind – it's certainly a strong possibility.

Zack Snyder has said he'd love to make a sequel

For those unaware, the movie follows a group of mercenaries as they battle a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas while attempting to carry out the greatest heist ever attempted.

If a sequel were to happen, it seems only some of the cast would reappear as (spoiler alert!) not everyone makes it out alive. However, stars like Omari Hardwick, Ella Purnell and Hiroyuki Sanada have been tipped to reprise their roles.

Meanwhile, plenty have been heaping praise on the movie in recent times. One fan said on Twitter: "It has been two days and I'm still thinking about #ArmyOfTheDead all the time. This [film] is so AMAZING."

Have you watched the film?

A second wrote: "#ArmyOfTheDead is an absolute blast – but the more I think about it, the more I think I need to rewatch – time travel? Aliens? And I didn't even realise Tig Notaro had been added afterwards!"

A third fan was in agreement with the film's brilliance, writing: "WOW. Just WOW. #ArmyOfTheDead is as action-packed and gory as expected, but I did NOT expect how emotional and tense it was going to be! It plays around and teases some VERY interesting & unique concepts for the zombie genre, the effects were great and the cast was awesome!"

