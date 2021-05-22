Bridgerton star reveals why she wasn't surprised by Regé-Jean Page's exit

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor has finally opened up about Regé-Jean Page's decision to leave the show ahead of season two.

The 26-year-old actress portrays eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne, in the Netflix hit, and spent much of season one working alongside the actor, who played the dashing Duke of Hastings.

Discussing her on-screen husband's exit on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast earlier this week, she explained: "I had a bit of a heads up, so I knew so but yeah, I guess it is a spanner [in the works]."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bridgerton is returning for season two

She continued, "The show centres around the Bridgertons and there are eight books. I think fans of the books know that every [season] is about a different sibling. And we're very much passing the baton to the lovely Johnny [Bailey], who plays Anthony," adding: "Obviously it's sad to see [Regé-Jean] go, but I'm looking forward to being reunited with my with my family."

As per the books written by Julia Quinn, the period drama's second instalment will shift focus and centre on Daphne's older brother Anthony and his relationship with newcomer Kate Sharma, who will be played by Sex Education star Simone Ashley.

Will you miss Regé-Jean in season two?

Phoebe's comments come after showrunner Shona Rhimes disappointed fans after firmly ruling out the possibility of an appearance from the departing actor in the new episodes. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said a came from Regé-Jean in season two of the Netflix hit, "doesn’’t make sense".

Fans will be pleased to know that filming for season two is well underway, although it has recently suffered a major setback owing to the fact that councillors in Windsor have refused planning permission that would allow the show to build a set in Sunninghill Park, the former home of the Duke and Duchess of York.

Producers had wanted to build a set on Crown Estate land in Sunninghill Park for over five years, and although they have received royal approval, the request has been rejected by the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead council.

