Netflix star calls cancellation of beloved show a 'betrayal' 

Fans were incredibly disappointed following the news earlier in the year that the hit show Kim's Convenience was being cancelled after five seasons, and one of the show's stars, Simu Liu, has spoken candidly about his disappointment at the news, admitting that it felt like a "betrayal".

The actor, who is set to star in the upcoming MCU film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings told The Hollywood Reporter: "Without airing too much dirty laundry, I do want to say that as far as I can recall in this industry, it is virtually unheard of for a show to be cancelled that is doing this well, has been greenlit for a new season and has a network willing to pay for it.

"To have the producers say, 'No, we're done,' feels like a betrayal in a lot of ways. It feels like the rug was just swept from under us. In the case of a show where maybe the ratings aren't doing as well, a lot of the people on the crew and the actors would have seen the writing on the wall. But for us, it really came out of left field."

The show was cancelled after four seasons

The decision was made to cancel the show after the original showrunners stepped back, but Simu explained: "It was always our belief that there were other voices of colour that could fill that void and continue to create authentic stories for these characters... What pains me more than anything is that we built a wonderful audience that has been so supportive and so excursive in their praise of the show, and we aren’t able to give them the ending they deserve. It really does suck."

Speaking about the show's cancellation on social media, one person wrote: "Always late to the party but enjoying #KimsConvenience and equally sad that it got abruptly cancelled," while another added: "They CANCELLED Kim's Convenience?!!??!!???! Fans, do your thing. This show needs to come baaaack for Season 6 and moarrr."

