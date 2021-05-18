Who is Katrina Law and who does she play on NCIS? She makes her debut in Tuesday night's episode

NCIS fans are about to welcome a brand new face to the CBS drama as former Hawaii Five-0 star Katrina Law makes her debut on Tuesday night.

The actress is set to star as a new character who could potentially shake things up for Gibbs and the rest of the team.

Want to know more about Katrina and her character? Find out everything you need to know here...

WATCH: Katrina Law makes her NCIS debut in 'Blown Away'

The 35-year-old actress is set to appear in the final two episodes of Season 18 as Jessica Knight, a "formidable" REACT team agent whose speciality is hostage negotiations.

"Sharp, athletic and tough, she was raised by a single mother and had to fight for everything in life and is damn good at it," Deadline's description of her reads, adding that she is "fiercely tenacious and with a wry sense of humor". Away from her work on the frontline, she is married to a stay-at-home dad who is raising their infant son.

Tuesday night's episode will see Jessica remain the sole survivor of an explosion that tragically kills her whole team. Using her high-tech body armor, she'll work directly with the NCIS team in an effort to get answers for the deadly blast.

While Katrina hasn't opened up about what viewers can expect from her introduction to the long-running franchise in any interviews, she's certainly excited to be joining! She took to Twitter today to share a snap of herself alongside new co-star Wilmer Valderrama which she captioned: "Tonight! @NCIS_CBS @WValderrama."

Katrina stars as newcomer Jessica Knight

Meanwhile, Wilmer himself has teased what Katrina's introduction could mean for the team. He told TV Insider: "[Katrina's] character has a very interesting kickoff. Her energy just fits right in and we're having a lot of fun.

He continued: "Both of our characters have a lot of interesting dynamics and energies and philosophies [in common], so I think these two characters are going to have fun in the field as well."

Jessica will be the sole survivor of a devastating tragedy

It's believed that NCIS are introducing the character with the view of promoting her to series regular when the drama returns for its 19th season later this year. However, it has to be said that not all fans are happy after it was teased that Katrina could get in the way of Wilmer's character Nick Torres slow burn romance with Ellie Bishop, played by Emily Wickersham.

In the comments of last week's promo, one concerned fan said: "They better not have Nick and the new girl get together, not after the talk he had with Bishop." Another echoed this, saying: "I won't be able to deal if Torres starts flirting with Jessica, especially infront of Bishop."

Aside from Hawaii Five-0, viewers might also recognise Katrina from her roles on the superhero series Arrow, the Starz series Spartacus: Blood and Sand and Spartacus: Vengeance and The Oath.

