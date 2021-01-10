Who is The Rookie star Nathan Fillion dating? Get the details The actor has been linked to many of his co-stars over the years

Nathan Fillion has had quite the television career. After making a name for himself on hit dramas such as Desperate Housewives, Firefly and Castle, he is now appearing in hit ABC drama The Rookie, which returned to screens this month.

But how much do you know about the actor when the cameras are off? Find out more about Nathan Fillion and his love life here ...

Nathan Fillion and co-star Ali Larter in The Rookie

While the Canadian-American actor has never been married, he has been linked to a number of co-stars and other actors over the years and has even been engaged twice.

Nathan popped the question for the first time to his General Hospitals co-star Vanessa Marcil back in 1995 after eight months of dating. However, the couple were together for just over half a year before they called it quits and went their separate ways.

Nathan and Mikaela Hoover became engaged in 2013

The actor then dated Entourage actress Perrey Reeves for four years between 2005 to 200 before falling for Mikaela Hoover, who he proposed to just months into their relationship. The pair began dating in April 2013 and were engaged before the year was out. Sadly, it wasn’t meant to be and the two split not long after.

The actor is rumoured to have dated Krista Allen

The 49-year-old actor has been most recently linked to George Clooney’s ex, Krista Allen who is thought to have dated in 2015. According to reports, Nathan and the former Anger Management actress hit it off on the set of the ABC series when she made a guest appearance. The actor is also rumoured to have dated actresses Felicia Day, Kate Luyben and Christina Ochoa.

The actor, who reprises his role as cop John Nolan in season three of The Rookie this month, is currently believed to be single and does not have any children.

