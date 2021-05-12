NCIS fans left frustrated as major Ellie Bishop and Nick Torres moment cut short The two agents came close to admitting their feelings for each other in the latest episode

Season 18 of NCIS continued on Tuesday night, and for fans of Ellie Bishop and Nick Torres - or Ellick as they've been dubbed- it was a frustrating watch.

After almost four seasons worth of will-they-won't-they, the two agents, played by actors Emily Wickersham and Wilmer Valderrama, finally decided to address their feelings for one another at the encouragement of colleague Dr Jimmy Palmer who had grown tired of their not-so-subtle flirting around the office.

The episode ended with Ellie and Nick stepping into the elevator to head home for the day, and it's then that they decide to hash things out.

"So, ladies first," Nick says to Ellie, prompting her to open up about how she really feels about him.

"Sure. Okay, Nick, so ever since we were in that jail cell together..." she begins just as the doors close, leaving viewers desperate to know what she said next.

"So they're going to cut away from Bishop and Torres like that? If that elevator could talk." one person tweeted after the credits rolled.

Another frustrated fan added: "Stop teasing us! We need definitive proof in the next episode that #Ellick is on," and another echoed this, saying: "I need to know what she said! You're doing us so dirty with that elevator @NCIS_CBS."

Will we find out what Ellie and Nick said in the elevator?

A fourth added, jokingly: "You don't happen to have a camera inside the elevator, do you?"

However, next week's episode may finally give fans what they've been waiting for - whether that's the rest of the elevator conversation or the aftermath of it since Wilmer has promised a "big moment" for the two agents before the end of the season.

Speaking to TV Line back in April, he said: "We're coming to a crossroads for these two characters where they have to really be honest about who they are to each other and who they are to themselves [...] The question of what they are outside of the badge is something that will be addressed this season."

He added: "There is a big moment they are going to experience — and who knows, is it the moment they wanted, or a moment they didn't want?"

