11 of the best films to watch at the cinema this summer Our top picks of the films worth catching

After over a year of watching movies from our sofas, we think we speak for everyone when we say we're seriously excited that we'll soon be able to return to the cinema.

As it stands, cinemas in England, Scotland and Wales will finally open their doors on Monday 17 May, with Northern Ireland following suit the following week on Monday 24 May. But what films will they be showing - and which ones are worth watching?

From rom-coms and period dramas to musicals and superhero flicks, keep reading for all the unmissable films you can catch on the big screen this summer...

Ammonite

Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan star opposite each other in this period drama about two women who fall in love while working in the wild and brutal Southern English coastline of Lyme Regis. In cinemas from 17 May.

Ammonite will be available to watch in cinemas from Monday 17 May

The Sound of Metal

Riz Ahmed plays a punk-metal drummer whose life is thrown into freefall after experiencing hearing loss. While the film is also available to stream on Amazon Prime, we think it's definitely one to catch on the big screen if you can to really appreciate the film's incredible (and Oscar-winning!) sound editing. In cinemas from 17 May.

The Sound of Metal is a perfect film to watch in cinemas

Peter Rabbit 2

One for the families! In this new adventure, the mischievous bunny, voiced by James Corden, is up to his magnificent ears in trouble once again. In cinemas from 17 May.

Children will adore Peter Rabbit 2

Rare Beasts

Described as an anti rom-com, Billie Piper's directorial debut Rare Beast tells the story of Mandy, a career-driven single mother, who falls in love with the charming, traditionalist Pete. In cinemas from 21 May.

Billie Piper both directs and stars in Rare Beasts

Cruella

Emma Stone leads an all-star cast in Disney's new live-action prequel to 101 Dalmatians, all about the iconic Cruella de Vil. The film will explore the early years of the character's life in London before she became the puppy-stealing villain we know her as. In cinemas from 28 May.

Cruella tells the Disney villain's origin story

A Quiet Place Part II

Horror fans have been desperately awaiting the sequel to The Office star John Krasinski's critically acclaimed A Quiet Place for over a year. Picking up where the first film left off, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. In cinemas from 4 June

Horror fans will love ​​​​​​A Quiet Place II

The Father

Anthony Hopkins won a Best Actor Oscar this year for his lead role in this devastatingly empathetic portrayal of a father battling dementia. Olivia Coleman, Mark Gatiss, Olivia Williams and Rufus Sewell make up the supporting cast and are just as incredible. In cinemas from 11 June.

Anthony Hopkins won an Oscar for his performance in The Father

In the Heights

Before he became an overnight sensation thanks to Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda wowed Broadway audiences with this feel-good, West Side Story-esque musical which now makes it way to the silver screen. Set over the course of three days, it follows characters in New York City's Latino neighbourhood of Washington Heights. In cinemas from 18 June.

In the Heights is based off a Broadway play of the same name

Black Widow

The Marvel Cinematic Universe returns to the big screen with this Scarlett Johansson led spy-thriller. Also starring Florence Pugh and Stranger Things' David Harbour, Black Widow explores Natasha Romanoff's life long before she became an Avenger. In cinemas from 9 July.

Blockbuster Black Widow will be released in July

The Last Letter From Your Lover

Adapted from JoJo Moyes' best-selling novel of the same name, The Last Letter From Your Lover is sure to be summer 2021's big romantic drama. Set between the French Riviera and London during the 1960s and present-day, the film stars Shailene Woodley, Felicity Jones, Callum Turner and Joe Alwyn. In cinemas from 6 August.

The Last Letter From Your Lover will be this summer's big romantic drama

No Time to Die

The long-awaited last outing for Daniel Craig as the 007 spy, James Bond finds himself hot on the trail of a mysterious villain, who's armed with a dangerous new technology after he's recruited to rescue a kidnapped scientist. In cinemas from 30 September.

Daniel Craig's last James Bond film will be released in September

