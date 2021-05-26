The Beast Must Die: everything we know about gripping new drama Are you excited to check out the new series?

The Beast Must Die is one of Britbox's first exclusive drama, and is set to land on the streaming service on Thursday - but what do we know about the upcoming series? Find out everything you need to know here...

What is The Beast Must Die about?

This revenge thriller set on the Isle of Wight follows a grieving mother of a six-year-old boy who was the victim of a hit and run. The synopsis reads: "Determined to avenge his death, the only thing keeping her going is the desire to hunt down and kill the man she believes is responsible. The troubled yet brilliant Detective Strangeways has to unpick this web of tragedy and steer a course to justice."

Loading the player...

WATCH: check out The Beast Must Die trailer

Speaking about how her son Max helped her with the role, Cush Jumbo previously told iNews: "I started to feel bad for Frances that she didn’t get to go home to be with her kid but in jobs where you have to go there, you have to know how to pull yourself out again. Having Max there was really helpful with that."

Cush plays Frances in the new show

Will The Beast Must Die be released weekly?

The first two episodes of the five-part will be released on Thursday 27 May, with the final three landing weekly on the streaming service.

Will you be tuning in?

Who is in The Beast Must Die cast?

The Good Fight star Cush plays Frances Cairnes, while Chernobyl actor Jared Harris plays George Rattery, and The Serpent actor Billy Howle plays Nigel Strangeways. Back to Life's Geraldine James, The Outcast's Nathaniel Parker and Marcella's Maeve Dermody also star.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.