Giovanni Pernice says he 'definitely' wants a same-sex partner on next series of Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice has revealed that he 'definitely' wants a same-sex partner when the BBC dance competition returns later this year.

Speaking on The One Show on Tuesday evening, the dancer, who has been part of the BBC series since 2015, said that he would like to follow in Katya Jones' footsteps and have a same-sex dance partner.

WATCH: Giovanni danced with GMB's Ranvir Singh in 2020

"I think it's about time. It's 2021 and things are changing now," he told hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas. "I think Strictly is ready to do it. Last year we did something similar with Katya and Nicola and I think they did a fantastic job.

"Now we are ready to do a male same-sex couple, I would be definitely up for it. 150,000%," he said.

In last year's competition, Russian-born dancer Katya made Strictly history when she was partnered with Olympian Nicola Adams. Sadly, the duo were forced to drop out in week four of the competition after Katya tested positive for coronavirus. They were able to return to perform in a group number once Katya recovered but were not allowed to re-enter as contestants.

Katya Jones made history in 2020 when she became part of the first same-sex Strictly couple

Meanwhile, Anton Du Beke who joined Giovanni on The One Show, confirmed that he will be returning to the dancefloor for the 2021 competition, telling Alex: "I will definitely be dancing." Last year, he temporarily took up a seat on the judging panel to fill in for Motsi Mabuse while she self-isolated following a coronavirus scare.

Their comments come after a number of shock exits in the Strictly world. Last week, many fans were saddened to hear that Zoe Ball has decided to wave goodbye to Strictly Come Dancing sister show It Takes Two. The Radio DJ and broadcaster said that she was "waltzing" away from the show to try "new challenges".

Following Zoe's announcement, her co-host, former pro dancer Ian Waite also revealed that he will depart the show. It's not been announced yet who will replace them for the 2021 series.

