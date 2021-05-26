﻿
this-is-us-kate

This is Us season five finale plot twist leaves viewers in shock 

Warning, spoilers ahead for This is Us season five! 

Emmy Griffiths

This is Us fans were shocked when a major plot twist revealed that a wedding, which was believed to be Kevin and Madison tying the knot, was actually revealed to be part of a time jump where it is actually Kate and her boss Philip who are getting wed - meaning that at some point, Kate and Toby will break up. 

Speaking about the twist, one person wrote: "Wait... Kate and Toby aren’t together anymore??? And she’s marrying the music teacher?" Another added: "KATE AND TOBY DIDNT SURVIVE THE LONG DISTANCE. OMG. Clearly, still in complete and utter shock." A third person tweeted: "It’s borderline criminal to end the season with that scene."  

Loading the player...

WATCH: This is Us season five trailer

Speaking to EW about the revelation, actress Chrissy Metz said: "Well, initially I was like, 'Does that have to happen? Like, are you guys sold? Are you sold on that? I don't know. Are you sure?' Because, of course, as a fan of Chris Sullivan's, I adore him, and to know him is to love him. You get so connected to somebody. And selfishly I'm like, 'No! This can't happen!' And then I cried." 

this-is-us-1

Kate and Toby will break up

She continued: "It's like this huge, massive pivot that you just didn't think it was ever going to really happen. I mean, it's wonderful storytelling, and I think what's most important is the co-parenting. It's very, very important to do it well, for the children and for the greater good. Not everybody is your forever person – even if you thought they would and you wanted them to be." 

The sixth season will be the show's last, with executive producer Isaac Aptaker telling Digital Spy: "In everything we do, we never put anything on TV until we know how it's going to end up, because you never want to paint yourself into a corner... It's a family. People have gotten married on the crew. People have had multiple babies. It's been half a decade." 

