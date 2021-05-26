Feel Good season two: all you need to know ahead of Netflix show's new series Mae Martin and Charlotte Richie are reprising their roles

If you were a fan of Channel 4 and Netflix's comedy-drama Feel Good then you're in luck because some fresh episodes are landing on the streaming giant very soon.

The first series, which was released in 2020, saw Mae Martin take on the role of Mae, who meets George (Charlotte Richie) at a comedy club and strikes up a relationship with her.

The second series is set to follow the couple once again, with some other familiar faces returning too. Ahead of season two appearing on Netflix next week, here's all you need to know…

WATCH: Feel Good season two arrives on Netflix next month

What is Feel Good season two about?

The trailer for the new episodes sees Mae start her journey by going to rehab – however, it doesn't take long for her to break out and take her own path, eventually reuniting with former flame George, but what will come of their relationship is yet to be seen.

The synopsis reads: "Mae and George's complicated love story continues as Mae struggles to come to terms with the ghosts from her past and George tries to reinvent her present. Can they grow together or will they grow apart?"

Mae Martin and Charlotte Richie will be back to reprise their roles in Feel Good

Who stars in Feel Good season two?

Comedian Mae Martin will be returning as Mae, while Call the Midwife and Taskmaster star Charlotte Richie is reprising her role as George. Fans also adored Lisa Kudrow's turn as Mae's mother, Linda, a role she's bringing back for series two.

Meanwhile, other stars appearing in the second season include theatre actress Sophie Thompson, Anthony Head and Jordan Stephens.

Did you enjoy the first series?

What have the stars said about Feel Good season two?

Mae Martin opened up to Digital Spy ahead of season two, explaining the story had ramped up since viewers last saw George and Mae. "I think that a lot of the things that preoccupied Mae in season one, like addiction, and falling in love with George, and pressuring George to come out and, you know, feeling quite victimised by that situation – I think those things were convenient distractions, as well as legitimate stresses that were distracting from a deeper pain."

She added: "And so in season two, with a more solid foundation, they're forced to look at those things more soberly, and in the light of day. So a lot of stuff starts bubbling up."

When is Feel Good season two out?

Feel Good season two arrives on Netflix on June 4. You can catch up with series one on All 4.

