Viewers left confused by this detail in Before We Die The new Channel 4 drama began this week

The first episode of Scandi-style drama Before We Die aired on Channel 4 on Wednesday evening and fans couldn't wait to get stuck into the gritty new show. But it seems that some viewers watching were left puzzled by one aspect of the episode.

Posting to social media, some fans expressed their confusion at how slow the dialogue was being delivered. One person wrote: "Why are they all talking so slowly?! Is this some special Scandi Noir acting stylee? #beforewedie."

Another agreed, responding underneath: "Not just me then!" A third echoed this, tweeting: "I thought it was me. There was one awful scene when they were at the ex-husband's house, so many pauses and stilted sentences, it was just weird, not seen anything like it before #BeforeWeDie."

However, it wasn't all bad news as plenty of other viewers enjoyed the gripping plot. One viewer mused on Twitter: "In other news... loved episode one of #BeforeWeDie kudos to script supervisor, the one and only Sarah @freethy." Another said: "#BeforeWeDie what a great first episode, can't wait for more."

The new show is a remake of the Swedish version of the same name and focuses on detective inspector Hannah Laing, who is hell-bent on finding out who murdered her lover and former partner, Sean.

The synopsis reads: "When Detective Inspector Hannah Laing kisses her married lover Sean Hardacre goodbye one morning, she never imagines it will be the last time she will see her fellow detective alive. But Sean goes missing and his brutalised corpse is recovered the following day."

Lesley Sharp stars in Before We Die

After discovering links to a powerful family of drug-mules, Hannah, along with her new partner, soon discover there's "far more at stake" than bringing Sean's murderer to justice.

Starring in Before We Die is Lesley Sharp as Hannah Laing. Viewers will recognise Lesley from her famous stint in Scott & Bailey and many other popular shows like Three Girls and Fate: The Winx Saga. Other actors appearing consist of Rebecca Scroggs, Patrick Gibson and Vincent Regan.

