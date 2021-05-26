The Split star reveals major update on series three – and fans are so excited Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan are coming back!

The Split on BBC is the legal series with plenty of drama, spectacular houses and a brilliant cast – and now, star of the show Stephen Mangan has provided fans with an exciting update on series three.

Taking to Twitter the Green Wing star shared a photo of the script for the upcoming season, revealing that the cast had grouped together for a read-through and that shooting is due to commence very soon.

The caption read: "#TheSplit is back! Read through of series three was yesterday, filming this summer. Very exciting."

It's safe to say that the actor's followers were delighted by the update. One person responded in the replies underneath the post: "Yay! Need more great drama and having you and Nicola on the screen is worth the licence fee right there!"

A second echoed this, writing: "Yes yes yes. Made my day. Thought you and Nicola were awesome. I was completely hooked," as a third tweeted: "Really pleased to hear it. The last two series were brilliant."

#TheSplit is back! Read through of series 3 was yesterday, filming this summer. Very exciting. pic.twitter.com/I9QWmLFREH — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) May 26, 2021

Stephen Mangan shared the update on Twitter

The drama, created by Abi Morgan, focuses on a high-flying family of lawyers who have many difficult and emotional moments both in their professional and personal lives. Alongside Stephen and Nicola, other stars expected to return are Fiona Button, Annabel Scholey and Barry Atsma.

Fans were left on tenterhooks at the end of series two after Stephen's character, Nathan Stern, had come to learn that his wife Hannah (played by Nicola Walker) had been having an affair with a colleague.

Nicola Walker will reprise her role as Hannah Stern

The final moments saw Hannah crying on the stairs after discovering her husband had left the family home, leaving behind only his wedding ring in the hallway – so no doubt many will be wondering whether the two will reunite or move forward on different paths.

There's no word on when viewers can expect the episodes to air yet, however, with filming in the summer, it's likely it'll be towards the end of year or perhaps into early 2022.

