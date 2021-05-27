Fans have same reaction to Kelly Clarkson taking over Ellen DeGeneres The singer's daytime show is set to take over Ellen's slot

Kelly Clarkson is set to replace Ellen DeGeneres on NBC's daytime TV slot and fans have all had a very similar reaction.

NBC told The Hollywood Reporter that the singer and host of The Kelly Clarkson Show will subsequently fill the gap in 2022 when Ellen's final season wraps, and plenty have taken to social media to express their delight at the news.

Posting on Twitter, followers were thrilled for the American Idol winner and praised the singer and talk-show host for her kind and caring nature. One person wrote: "Kelly Clarkson is known to be genuinely kind. This is wonderful news."

Another tweeted: "I think this is a good thing. @Kellyclarkson seems like a genuine, kind and grateful person. Ellen lost her way, and I hope Kelly learns from this."

Meanwhile, a third was equally thrilled, writing: "Brilliant! I expect nothing less... Kelly Clarkson is amazing human, connection and kind is in her DNA, not to mention the most blessed vocalist ever and an Emmy award-winning host only in her undergoing first season. Now got six more nominations. #KellyClarkson #TheKellyClarksonShow."

Kelly's show is currently in its second season and has already been renewed for a further two series running until 2023.

Ellen announced that her talkshow is coming to an end next year

The president of Universal Local, Valari Staab, told The Hollywood Reporter: "These are remarkable achievements for a talk show in its second season. We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres' 19th season paired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year.

"By 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts."

Ellen shocked the TV world earlier this month when she announced her daytime programme was to end after 18 years. She told her audience: "Today, I have an announcement to make. Today, I'm announcing that next season, Season 19, is going to be my last season."

She added: "You may wonder why I’ve decided to end after 19 seasons. The truth is, I always trust my instincts. My instinct told me it’s time. As a comedian, I’ve always understood the importance of… timing. In all seriousness, I truly have felt like next season was the right time to end this amazing chapter."

