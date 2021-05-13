Ellen DeGeneres stuns fans following shocking show exit The TV star is ending her show later this year

Ellen DeGeneres stunned her viewers on Thursday after confirming that the 19th season of her daytime talk show will be her last.

The TV star gave an emotional opening monologue as she admitted that her "instincts" told her it is the right time to pull the plug.

"Today, I have an announcement to make. Today, I’m announcing that next season, Season 19, is going to be my last season," she said.

"So, the past 18 years, you have to know, has changed my life. You all have changed my life and I am forever grateful to all of you for watching, for laughing, for dancing… sometimes crying.

"This show has been the greatest experience of my life, and I owe it all to you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."

Ellen continued: "Two years ago, I signed a deal for three more years and I always knew in my heart that Season 19 would be my last.

"Nineteen is a great number. First of all, the 19th amendment gave women the right to vote. This may be controversial, but I believe women should be allowed to vote. I said it. I said it. Also, on the periodic table, 19 is the atomic number for potassium."

Ellen has been hosting her show since 2003

She added: "You may wonder why I’ve decided to end after 19 seasons. The truth is, I always trust my instincts. My instinct told me it’s time. As a comedian, I’ve always understood the importance of…timing. In all seriousness, I truly have felt like next season was the right time to end this amazing chapter."

The decision comes after a year that saw the 63-year-old accused of allowing a toxic workplace to flourish on set.

Ellen, whose brand was built on the motto "be kind", apologized to viewers when the show returned from a break, sharing she had "learned that things happen here that never should have happened".

She added: "I take that very seriously. And I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected."

The nineteenth and final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show is set to premiere Monday, 13 September.

