Ellen DeGeneres revealed she had to be rushed off set "immediately" after receiving her positive coronavirus result in the middle of filming her talk show back in December.

The comedian, 62, returned to the show on Wednesday and told her virtual audience: "I was getting ready to tape the show and I was in hair and makeup. Then my assistant Craig walks in and says, 'You tested positive for COVID'," she revealed.

"And then everyone around me ran away. I left the studio immediately and our COVID safety team informed everyone that I had been in contact with."

The talk show host then detailed her experience with the virus, assuring fans she's now feeling "fine".

"I'm fine now, everything's good, I'm all clear," she said. "I want to thank everyone who reached out with kind words of support.

"I went home, obviously, I had to quarantine. Portia [de Rossi] made me sleep in a different room on a different bed because she wanted the race car bed all to herself.

Ellen revealed she tested positive for Covid-19 back in December

"The first three days, I slept for 16 hours a day. And then on the fourth day, I woke up with back spasms. It just persisted and the doctor put me on pain pills and muscle relaxers."

On her symptoms, she added: "[Back pain] was the only symptom I had. I didn't have a headache, I didn't have a fever, I didn't lose my sense of taste. I started to feel better and I am very fortunate and very, very blessed. That was it for me."

The Finding Dory star first told her fans that she had caught the virus before the holidays. Announcing the news on social media, she said: "Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now," she added at the time.

"Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines."

