Ellen DeGeneres reveals REAL reason she's ending talk show

Ellen DeGeneres has shocked fans by confirming that her talk show's current nineteenth season will be the last.

"When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore," Ellen has told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday.

"Ellen was and is an indelible piece of the television landscape, and it will be sorely missed,” Warner Bros.’ Unscripted TV President Mike Darnell said.

"When we did our 3,000th show, they showed that highlights montage and everybody was emotional," added Ellen.

"We all hugged and everyone had tears in their eyes, and Mike Darnell was here going, 'You really want to [end this]?' Look, it’s going to be really hard on the last day, but I also know it’s time.

"I’m a creative person, and when you’re a creative person you constantly need to be challenged, which is why I decided to host the Oscars or why I decided to go back to stand up when I didn’t think I would."

Ellen has been hosting the show since 2003

"I just needed something to challenge me. And as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore."

The decision comes after a year which saw the 63-year-old accused of allowing a toxic workplace to flourish on set.

Ellen, whose brand was built on the motto "be kind" apologized to viewers when the show returned from a break, sharing she had "learned that things happen here that never should have happened."

"I take that very seriously. And I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected."

Ellen apologized to viewers and "those affected" by the toxic workplace

The show's ratings have continued to tumble, however.

Ellen lives in Montecito with wife Portia de Rossi, and they are close neighbours with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In recent years they have become known for their savvy real estate investments, and they have a gorgeous Balinese-style Montecito home which they have shown off via social media.

Their vast residence is reported to be worth $40 million.