The Drowning star Jill Halfpenny set to star in new Channel 5 drama - details 

After a hugely successful turn starring in Channel 5's hit show The Drowning, Jill Halfpenny is back with a new series - and it sounds seriously good!

The new series, The Holiday, is based on TM Logan's bestselling novel, and Jill is set to play Kate, a woman who’s dream family holiday quickly becomes a nightmare when she discovers her husband is having an affair with one of her best friends.

The synopsis reads: "Her four best friends are on holiday with her, but which one is it? As Kate closes in on the truth in the stifling Mediterranean heat, she realises too late that the stakes are far higher than she ever imagines, because someone in the villa may be prepared to kill to keep their affair hidden."

Jill will be starring in The Holiday next

Chatting about the show, Jill said: "TM Logan’s novel, The Holiday, was such a joy to bring to life and filming with such a talented cast was just fantastic! Portraying Kate’s dream holiday turn into a nightmare was great fun and hopefully the fans of the book, and those who have yet to discover it, will enjoy the rollercoaster journey we take you on with this gripping thriller."

The four-part series will also star Killing Eve's Owen McDonnell as Kate's husband Sean, Midsommar actress Liv Mjones, Redemption actress Siobhan Hewlett and Herself actress Molly McCann.

For fans keen to read the book in the meantime, the novel was included in the Richard and Judy Book Club, spent ten weeks on the Sunday Times’ top ten bestsellers’ list in 2019 and has been described as "a blistering page-turner; perfectly plotted, riveting, and with an exceptional ending". Sounds good to us!

