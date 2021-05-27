Motherland: will there be a season four? Will Liz, Julia, Amanda, Kevin and Meg be back for more episodes?

Motherland is everyone's favourite comedy right now. The hit show follows a group of school mums (and Kevin) and the ins and outs of their group at the school gates. While season three was widely praised by viewers and critics alike, will there be a series four? Find out everything we know so far...

After reaching out to the BBC about the future of the show, HELLO! understands that it is too early to confirm whether season four will be happening, so watch this space!

Although there is no official word just yet, Paul Ready, who plays Kevin, previously opened up about potentially introducing his ex-wife Jill for season four. After he was asked whether Jill would be in season four, he told RadioTimes.com: "Ooh, that’s a good question. I do think it’s a great thing we never meet Jill because I think the whole thing about Jill is that she lives in the audience’s imagination, you can imagine, who is she?

Paul opened up about introducing his character's wife

"She could be very glamorous in a way, or she could kind of be the entire opposite. I was saying this to someone the other day, each time a series airs and I’m walking down the road with my wife, she’s always saying, ‘They think I’m Jill.’ So maybe my wife could play Jill."

Would you like the show to come back?

The show's co-creator, Catastrophe star Sharon Horgan, previously opened up about the inspiration behind the show, telling Virgin TV Edit: "We wanted to say that it can be sometimes as scary as an adult starting school as it is for the kids. Youʼve got to find your tribe. And so, we wanted to put together this group of characters who became a little set of misfits.

"I've only ever had the experience of being shambling and terrified. And I think, generally, thatʼs what I find funny, people in difficult situations trying to find a way out of it."

