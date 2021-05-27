A Quiet Place II: is the horror film sequel worth the watch? Are you looking forward to checking out the new film?

A Quiet Place Part II is one of the most-anticipated films that people are finally allowed to flock to the cinema to see from Friday - but is the follow-up to the hugely popular John Krasinski and Emily Blunt film worth the watch? Find out what viewers are saying here...

While season one followed a family's claustrophobic attempt to survive an alien invasion - who hunt by sound - the sequel's official synopsis reads: "Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence.

WATCH: A Quiet Place Part II trailer

"Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realise that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path."

Fortunately for fans, the film, which was written by The Office star, has had a very warm reception, with one person writing: "#AQuietPlace2 is a gripping continuation that delivers the tension & thrills of its predecessor with more ambition & mastery of the genre. With stunning sound design & impeccable editing, it makes its mark as one of the best horror sequels of all time!"

Another added: "John Krasinski absolutely crushes it with #AQuietPlace2. This film is built to be seen on the biggest and loudest screen possible. The thrills are even more intense than the first, and the story arcs are more compelling. This is easily one of the best movies of the year."

Reviews have been hugely positive

A third person added: "#AQuietPlace2 is one of the greatest horror sequels ever made! @johnkrasinski directs an unforgettable 97 minutes full of soul shaking scares, teeth clenching HORROR and tension so palpable that you’ll be feeling it in your bones the next day. See this in a theatre, my friends!

