See Emily Blunt's husband John Krasinski's emotional reaction to her winning speech

Emily Blunt's husband, John Krasinski, looked visibly emotional as she thanked him after winning Best Supporting Actress at the SAG Awards. The actress, who won the accolade for her role in A Quiet Place, addressed her husband, who directed the film, during her acceptance speech. She said: "I'm going to share this completely with my husband John Krasinski – the entire experience doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly, you are a stunning filmmaker."

John looked teary as he blew a kiss to Emily during her speech, and she continued: "I'm so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you. Thank you for giving me the part, you would have been in major trouble if you hadn't so you didn't really have an option but thank you." She then thanked the couple's young daughters, Hazel and Violet, saying: "And thank you to the two little poems in our life, our daughters Hazel and Violet who will have to be at least 45 before they see this film, but they'll be proud of you nonetheless."

The mum-of-two seemed visibly shocked when she won the award after going up against the likes of Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, both of whom were nominated for The Favourite. She said: "Oh my goodness me! Guys, that truly has completely blown my slicked hair back. I'm so moved and completely lost for words and unprepared." Emily previously opened up about working with her husband on A Quiet Place, and admitted that he had replaced another actress with her after she read the script. Chatting on The Graham Norton Show, she said: "We had just had our second child and I was about to do Mary Poppins and so I was in a sort of general feeling of joy, I didn't know if I wanted to go towards the darkness of the pitch that he'd given me. Then I read the script and I was like, 'You need to call her and fire her.'"

