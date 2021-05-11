Emily Blunt to star in new Western revenge thriller - details The English will also star Rafe Spall and Toby Jones

Emily Blunt may be best known for her roles on the silver screen, but the actress will soon make her return to British television with a brand new revenge series - and we can't wait!

MORE: What's new to Netflix this week? 7 great new shows and films to watch

She'll star in The English, which promises to be a "high-octane epic Western" from BAFTA award-winning director Hugo Blick.

The six-part series, which is currently filming in Spain, will see the 38-year-old actress play a mother seeking revenge against the man responsible for her son's tragic death. Keep reading to find out more...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emily Blunt also stars in the upcoming horror film A Quiet Place II

Emily, who is best known for her roles in Mary Poppins Returns, A Quiet Place and The Devil Wears Prada, will star opposite The Twilight Saga actor Chaske Spencer who will play a native American man also seeking out revenge. They'll be joined by Doctor Who star Toby Jones, Victoria actor Tom Hughes and Rafe Spall, who viewers will have seen most recently in The Sailsbury Poisonings.

MORE: Stephen King show Lisey's Story has released trailer - and it looks terrifying

The cast will also include Stephen Rea, Valerie Pachner, Ciaran Hinds, Malcolm Storry, Steve Wall, Nichola McAuliffe, Sule Rimi and Cristian Solimeno.

Emily will play a woman seeking revenge in the Western thriller (pictured: Emily in The Wolfman)

The official synopsis from the BBC reads: "The English follows Cornelia Locke, an Englishwoman who arrives into the new and wild landscape of the West to wreak revenge on the man she sees as responsible for the death of her son.

MORE: Shaun Evans: first look at Endeavour star in BBC drama Vigil - and he looks so different!

MORE: Viewers have mixed response to The Pursuit of Love's first episode

"Upon meeting Eli Whipp, an ex-cavalry scout and member of the Pawnee Nation by birth, they join together and discover a shared history which must be defeated at all costs, if either of them are to survive."

The English will be available to watch on BBC One in the UK, while international viewers will be able to stream the series on Amazon Prime.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.