New trailer for Mary Poppins Returns is released – hear Emily Blunt sing!

A new trailer for Mary Poppins Returns has been released by Disney – and it's given us all the feels. Fans have been going wild for the sequel, which stars Emily Blunt as the lovable, magical nanny, Lin-Manuel Miranda as Jack, Ben Whishaw as Michael Banks and Emma Mortimer as Jane Banks.

The new teaser shows just how charming the film will be. Mary is seen returning to the family home and replying, "I've come to look after the Banks children" when Jane and Michael ask her why she's back. Another scene shows Mary running a bath for the youngsters, who are surprised to see a dolphin splashing around in the water! "No, not yet," Mary tells the dolphin, prompting it to disappear under the bubbles.

Emily Blunt stars as Mary Poppins

"One thing you should know about Mary Poppins, she never explains anything," Jack says in another scene as one of the amazed Banks children asks, "How did she do that?" The trailer also sees Mary and the children taking a carriage ride, flying through the streets of London up to Big Ben, and swimming underwater. Fans have also been given the first taste of actress Emily singing – and she doesn't disappoint!

The first trailer was released back in March and showed Mary floating down into London carrying her umbrella – just like the original film that starred Julie Andrews. The sequel will be set 20 years after the events of the first film in Depression-era London, where Mary will once again help the Banks family after a personal loss. Their home is in danger of being repossessed while Michael, now a grown-up, is in mourning for his wife and the mother of his three children, when Mary once again arrives to save the day.

Shortly after the news of the movie was announced, Emily, 35, revealed how she was given the "seal of approval" from acclaimed actress Julie Andrews, who made the character famous more than 50 years ago. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she explained: "Rob said he was in the Hamptons, and he saw [Julie]. He said, 'It's top secret, but Emily Blunt's playing Mary Poppins.' And she went, 'Oh, wonderful!'" She added: "I felt like I wanted to cry. It was lovely to get her stamp of approval. That took the edge off it, for sure… I feel a little more trepidation with this [character] because she's so emblematic of people's nostalgia. It's such an important character in people’s childhood."

