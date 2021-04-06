Downton Abbey actor set to star in exciting new movie - see the trailer Tom Cullen played Anthony Foyle in the period drama

While Downton Abbey fans eagerly await the arrival of the second film, there's a chance to see one of the stars of the show in a brand new movie.

MORE: Dominic West joins the cast of Downton Abbey sequel

Tom Cullen, who played Anthony Foyle, Viscount Gillingham, in the period drama between 2013 and 2014, is set to appear in upcoming film Zebra Girl due out next month.

The actor will star opposite His Dark Materials actress Jade Anouka and Sarah Roy in the movie which is based on the one-woman play called Catherine and Anita.

WATCH: Zebra Girl official trailer

The story focuses on Catherine (played by Sarah) a wife whose life is turned upside down after discovering her husband Dan (played by Tom) is not who she thought he was and is hiding a terrible secret.

After finding out Dan committed a murder, the couple attempt to hide the body along with the help of her best friend Anita (Jade Anouka), but soon Catherine's past haunts her and her owns secrets come to light. Also starring in Zebra Girl, which is out in cinemas in May, is Anna Wilson-Jones, Isabelle Connolly and Moyo Akandé.

MORE: Downton Abbey's Peter Egan reveals his 'heart is broken' following wife's death

MORE: Hugh Bonneville reveals one thing getting in the way of Downton Abbey film sequel

Tom played Lord Gillingham in Downton Abbey

As well as his role in Zebra Girl and Downton Abbey, Tom has appeared in a number of other films and TV shows. His TV credits include Black Mirror, Orphan Black and Gunpowder. In Downton, he portrayed Anthony Foyle – a suitor to Michelle Dockery's Lady Mary Crawley in series four.

He also won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble thanks to his work in Julian Fellowes' hugely successful period drama.

MORE: Everything we know so far about the Downton Abbey film sequel

Meanwhile, the sequel to Downton is reportedly underway and due for release later this year. It was also announced recently that star of The Wire and The Affair, Dominic West, is set to join the cast. Last month, the Mail reported that the actor is set to play a wealthy aristocrat who is invited to stay at the eponymous stately home by Lord Grantham.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.